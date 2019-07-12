Analysts See $-1.00 EPS for VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS); 0 Analysts Covering Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)

Analysts expect VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) to report $-1.00 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $-1.2 EPS. After having $-0.75 EPS previously, VIVUS, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 21,504 shares traded. VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) has declined 26.13% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.56% the S&P500. Some Historical VVUS News: 04/05/2018 – VIVUS Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – VIVUS 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 22/04/2018 – DJ VIVUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVUS); 13/03/2018 VIVUS 4Q Loss/Shr 10c; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 13/03/2018 – VIVUS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS: New Capital to Be Used to Facilitate Acquisition of Pancreaze; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS Expands Its Comml Pdt Portfolio With the Acquisition of PANCREAZE; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS PACT TO BUY ALL PRODUCT RIGHTS FOR PANCREAZE®

Among 2 analysts covering Provident Financial PLC (LON:PFG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Provident Financial PLC had 25 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity upgraded the shares of PFG in report on Monday, February 25 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by Peel Hunt. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, January 16. Berenberg maintained the shares of PFG in report on Thursday, January 17 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 16 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”. See Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 500.00 Reinitiate

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 430.00 Upgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 695.00 Reinitiate

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Under Review Under Review

16/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Under Review Under Review

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $144,270 activity. $50,000 worth of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) was sold by LAWLER JULIA M on Friday, January 18. Friedrich Amy Christine also sold $44,100 worth of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) on Thursday, January 17.

The stock increased 0.58% or GBX 2.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 399.5. About 128,654 shares traded. Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Poland. The company has market cap of 1.01 billion GBP. The firm offers credit cards, guarantor loans, home credit loans, online instalment loans, and car finance under the Vanquis Bank, glo, Provident, Satsuma Loans, and Moneybarn brand names. It has a 15.92 P/E ratio. It serves 2.4 million clients through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

Another recent and important Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “StockBeat: There’s More to U.K. Stocks Than Brexit – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019.