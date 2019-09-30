Analysts See $-1.00 EPS for LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU); Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fortinet has $95 highest and $7900 lowest target. $86.20’s average target is 13.11% above currents $76.21 stock price. Fortinet had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, August 2 report. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FTNT in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. See Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $93 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $84.0000 77.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co. 85.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $84.0000 78.0000

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Analysts expect LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) to report $-1.00 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 18.03% from last quarter’s $-1.22 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, LSB Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 1,900.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 74,371 shares traded. LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has declined 21.17% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.17% the S&P500. Some Historical LXU News: 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR 8.50% SR SECURED NOTES; 16/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Notes Due 2019; 14/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 09/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – TO USE PROCEEDS TO REPURCHASE AND/OR REDEEM ANY AND ALL OUTSTANDING $375 MLN AGGREGATE OF 8.50% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER TO BUY ANY AND ALL OUTSTANDING $375 MLN 8.50% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 25/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.49; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES-ON APRIL 16, CO, UNITS SIGNATORY THERETO ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 LSB Industries: Marran H. Ogilvie Resigned From Board March 27; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LSB INDUSTRIES INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘CCC’

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Share Price Increased 197% – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fortinet: Why I Remain Bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fortinet Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IndiGo Airlines Relies on Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN Solution to Provide the Best User Experience for Business Critical Applications – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Fortinet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FTNT) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.35% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 1.11 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.03 billion. The firm offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It has a 35.88 P/E ratio. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products.

LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $145.55 million. The firm provides nitrogen fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate , urea ammonia nitrate, and AN ammonia solution for agricultural applications; high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for industrial applications; and industrial grade AN and solutions for the mining industry. It currently has negative earnings. It offers industrial acids and other chemical products to the polyurethane, paper, fiber, emission control, and electronic industries; and blended and regular nitric acids, and industrial and high purity ammonia for various specialty applications, including the reduction of air emissions from power plants, as well as agricultural products to farmers, ranchers, fertilizer dealers, and distributors.

More notable recent LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “LSB Industries, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 25th – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 84% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “LSB Industries, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the 2019 Second Quarter – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) CEO Mark Behrman on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.