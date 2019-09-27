Analysts See $1.00 EPS for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA); Morgan Stanley Has Cut Its Service Intl (SCI) Holding

Morgan Stanley decreased Service Corp Intl (SCI) stake by 84.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley sold 1.10M shares as Service Corp Intl (SCI)’s stock rose 11.56%. The Morgan Stanley holds 204,941 shares with $9.59 million value, down from 1.30 million last quarter. Service Corp Intl now has $8.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 915,233 shares traded or 18.11% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. The firm primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, and balanced animal feed. It has a 12.21 P/E ratio. It also offers value-added turkey and beef products; and produces and distributes medicines and vaccines for animal consumption.

Morgan Stanley increased Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) stake by 22,321 shares to 52,273 valued at $2.59M in 2019Q2. It also upped Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 18,586 shares and now owns 2.40 million shares. Xperi Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SCI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 150.73 million shares or 1.83% more from 148.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,214 were accumulated by Oppenheimer &. Atria Lc owns 0.04% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 14,546 shares. Moreover, Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 31,400 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 26,306 shares. Scotia Capital has 33,282 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 284,869 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Morgan Stanley invested in 204,941 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association owns 27,645 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. King Luther Cap Management invested in 0% or 6,620 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Gw Henssler Assoc stated it has 7,100 shares.

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SCI’s profit will be $69.30 million for 30.85 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% negative EPS growth.