Analysts See $1.00 EPS for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP); Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) Has 0.88 Sentiment

Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 14 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 16 decreased and sold stock positions in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.32 million shares, down from 1.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report $1.00 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.99% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. AEP’s profit would be $493.43 million giving it 22.46 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $1.19 EPS previously, American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s analysts see -15.97% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $89.84. About 1.67M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $347.54 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 33.42 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 0.11% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II for 25,990 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc owns 23,432 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 1,280 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Chemical Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 21,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 27,619 shares traded. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) has risen 2.70% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500.

American Electric Power Company, Inc., a public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $44.33 billion. The firm generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It has a 21.7 P/E ratio. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants.

