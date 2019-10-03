Analysts See $0.99 EPS for T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS); YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (YUEXF) SI Decreased By 90.69%

YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:YUEXF) had a decrease of 90.69% in short interest. YUEXF’s SI was 290,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 90.69% from 3.12 million shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 290 days are for YUEXIU PROPERTY CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:YUEXF)’s short sellers to cover YUEXF’s short positions. It closed at $0.19 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report $0.99 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 6.45% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. TMUS’s profit would be $845.91 million giving it 19.23 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $1.29 EPS previously, T-Mobile US, Inc.’s analysts see -23.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 341,751 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile and Sprint Are Trying to Win Over Washington. Will They Succeed?: DealBook Briefing; 30/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile slide after megamerger announcement; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Marcelo Claure, Masayoshi Son to Join Bd of Newly Formed Co Following Proposed Merger With T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if Sprint and T-Mobile are allowed to merge: Analyst; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in; 11/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Could Depend on Trump Staying Out of It; 30/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE T-MOBILE’S IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company has market cap of $3.11 billion. It operates through Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in holding investment properties.

Another recent and important Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEXF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Yuexiu Property: New Strategic Shareholder To Bring New Opportunities To This Greater Bay Area Play – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019.

