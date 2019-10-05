Analysts See $0.99 EPS for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS); CMS Energy (CMS)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

CMS Energy Corp (CMS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 200 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 177 decreased and sold positions in CMS Energy Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 245.28 million shares, down from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding CMS Energy Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 144 Increased: 148 New Position: 52.

Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report $0.99 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 6.45% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. FBHS’s profit would be $137.40M giving it 14.17 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $1.03 EPS previously, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s analysts see -3.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.12. About 1.11M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 203,965 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). S Muoio & Commerce Llc holds 9,291 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Fin Engines Advsrs Lc owns 9,234 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 28,500 shares. Arvest Comml Bank Division, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 330,755 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 20,399 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Art holds 61,178 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Ruffer Llp reported 0.04% stake. Boston Advsrs Lc invested in 0.23% or 74,552 shares. 1.76 million were reported by Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp. First Bancorp reported 11,223 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Finemark Fincl Bank reported 0.11% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Kennedy Capital holds 62,542 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for use in residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. The company has market cap of $7.79 billion. It operates in four divisions: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. It has a 19.64 P/E ratio. The Cabinets segment makes custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Prices $700 Million Bond Issue – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fortune Brands Sets Date for Third Quarter Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Crainsdetroit.com which released: “Shank to be CEO of largest minority-owned investment bank following merger – Crain’s Detroit Business” on October 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Six Consumers Energy Employees Recognized for Career Excellence, STEM Commitment at Women of Color Conference – PRNewswire” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medicare Advantage premiums to decline 23% in 2020 – CMS – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy firm primarily in Michigan. The company has market cap of $18.30 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. It has a 31.65 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 6.08% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation for 492,800 shares. Crow Point Partners Llc owns 365,532 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hedeker Wealth Llc has 2.5% invested in the company for 68,161 shares. The Switzerland-based Partners Group Holding Ag has invested 2.32% in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.30 million shares.