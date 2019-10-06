Analysts See $0.98 EPS for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF); Flippin Bruce & Porter Boosted Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased Occidental Pete (OXY) stake by 28.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc acquired 44,537 shares as Occidental Pete (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc holds 199,451 shares with $10.03M value, up from 154,914 last quarter. Occidental Pete now has $38.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 5.11 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report $0.98 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 6.52% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. SLF’s profit would be $580.34M giving it 11.06 P/E if the $0.98 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, Sun Life Financial Inc.’s analysts see 5.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.36. About 458,742 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS $4,645 MLN VS $3,564 MLN; 02/04/2018 – China c.bank says it raised interest rates on SLF loans in March; 05/03/2018 YMCA of Greater Boston Welcomes Kathy deCastro of Sun Life Financial as New Member of the General Board; 03/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial strengthens its Asia high net worth insurance business; 19/03/2018 – SUN LIFE – SUN LIFE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS & EXCEL WILL CLOSE EXCEL GLOBAL BALANCED ASSET ALLOCATION ETF & EXCEL GLOBAL GROWTH ASSET ALLOCATION ETF; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q EPS C$1.09; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life quarterly net income rises on lower U.S. tax rate; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS OVERNIGHT SLF OFFERED AT 3.4%; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sun Life Financial’s Ratings; Outlook Remains Positive; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life 1Q Net C$693M

Among 10 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.25’s average target is 28.28% above currents $43.07 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Friday, October 4 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 27. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, August 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 23. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral”. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Ltd Liability Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 239,584 were reported by Amp Investors Limited. Veritable LP accumulated 23,483 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Llc has invested 0.15% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Griffin Asset Mngmt has 8,440 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Guinness Asset Mngmt holds 173,250 shares. Srb Corporation has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 9,079 shares. Franklin invested in 21.49M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 172,369 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 42,474 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comm Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Evergreen Capital Management Lc accumulated 41,383 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Hartford Mgmt Inc accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Country Trust Financial Bank reported 300 shares. Finance Architects owns 1,278 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.05 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. On Friday, September 27 KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $227,700 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth. 4,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob.

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides protection and wealth services and products to individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.68 billion. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, and Sun Life Financial Asia divisions. It has a 16.41 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.