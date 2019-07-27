Analysts See $-0.98 EPS for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX); Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Sellers Increased By 4.3% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to report $-0.98 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 18.33% from last quarter’s $-1.2 EPS. After having $-1.29 EPS previously, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -24.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 75,115 shares traded or 110.53% up from the average. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has declined 30.65% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ONTX News: 30/04/2018 – ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS FILES TO OFFER UP TO 46.6M UNITS; 08/03/2018 – ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, TOTALED $4.0 MLN, COMPARED TO $21.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016; 30/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONTX UNIT OFFERING PRICING PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to Provide Corporate Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 26/03/2018 – Onconova Presents Promising Data from Phase 2 Expansion Study of Oral Rigosertib and Azacitidine Combination in Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes at 6th International Bone Marrow Failure Disease Symposium; 26/03/2018 – Onconova Presents Promising Data from Phase 2 Expansion Study of Oral Rigosertib and Azacitidine Combination in Patients with M; 07/05/2018 – OLEG NODELMAN REPORTS 9.99 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – ONCONOVA PRESENTS PROMISING DATA FROM PHASE 2 EXPANSION STUDY OF ORAL RIGOSERTIB AND AZACITIDINE COMBINATION IN PATIENTS WITH MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES AT 6TH INTERNATIONAL BONE MARROW FAILURE…; 01/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX), Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH) And Others

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) had an increase of 4.3% in short interest. DATA’s SI was 7.95 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.3% from 7.62 million shares previously. With 1.67 million avg volume, 5 days are for Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA)’s short sellers to cover DATA’s short positions. The SI to Tableau Software Inc Class A’s float is 11.14%. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $176.14. About 2.16 million shares traded or 16.55% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100

Among 2 analysts covering Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Onconova Therapeutics has $25 highest and $16 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is 679.47% above currents $2.63 stock price. Onconova Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Monday, March 25.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company has market cap of $15.78 million. The company's clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes ; Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. The company has market cap of $15.38 billion. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Hold”. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.