Analysts See $0.98 EPS for Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN); Shorts at FLOWR NEW COMMON SHARES CANADA (FLWPF) Raised By 13.82%

FLOWR CORP NEW COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) had an increase of 13.82% in short interest. FLWPF’s SI was 49,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.82% from 43,400 shares previously. With 183,600 avg volume, 0 days are for FLOWR CORP NEW COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)’s short sellers to cover FLWPF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.0471 during the last trading session, reaching $2.516. About 49,264 shares traded. The Flowr Corporation (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) to report $0.98 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 3.92% from last quarter’s $1.02 EPS. MBCN’s profit would be $3.20M giving it 12.30 P/E if the $0.98 EPS is correct. After having $1.01 EPS previously, Middlefield Banc Corp.’s analysts see -2.97% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 1,256 shares traded. Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MBCN News: 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 21/04/2018 – DJ Middlefield Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBCN); 15/05/2018 – Middlefield Banc Corp. Announces 2018 Second Quarter Cash Dividend Payment; 26/04/2018 – REG-Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Annual Financial Report; 05/03/2018 REG-Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Net Asset Value(s); 18/05/2018 – MIDDLEFIELD GROUP: E SPLIT FILES IPO OF PFD, CLASS A SHRS; 19/04/2018 – Middlefield Banc 1Q EPS 80c

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $264.94 million.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $87,314 activity. 200 Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) shares with value of $8,168 were bought by HESLOP JAMES R II. MAST DARRYL E also bought $39,646 worth of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) on Wednesday, May 15. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $39,500 was made by CALDWELL THOMAS G on Tuesday, May 21. $8,203 worth of stock was bought by Rose Clayton W III on Friday, March 15.