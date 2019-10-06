Analysts See $0.98 EPS for Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN); Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Covered By 1 Bulls

Analysts expect Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) to report $0.98 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 3.92% from last quarter’s $1.02 EPS. MBCN’s profit would be $3.18M giving it 11.96 P/E if the $0.98 EPS is correct. After having $1.01 EPS previously, Middlefield Banc Corp.’s analysts see -2.97% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 565 shares traded. Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MBCN News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Annual Financial Report; 19/04/2018 – Middlefield Banc 1Q EPS 80c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Middlefield Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBCN); 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 15/05/2018 – Middlefield Banc Corp. Announces 2018 Second Quarter Cash Dividend Payment; 05/03/2018 REG-Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Net Asset Value(s); 18/05/2018 – MIDDLEFIELD GROUP: E SPLIT FILES IPO OF PFD, CLASS A SHRS

Among 3 analysts covering Ashland (NYSE:ASH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ashland has $8700 highest and $8200 lowest target. $84.67’s average target is 12.10% above currents $75.53 stock price. Ashland had 6 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) rating on Thursday, August 1. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $8500 target. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 28 by SunTrust. See Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.00, from 2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 2 investors sold Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 42,454 shares or 68.86% less from 136,335 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth Mngmt reported 0.1% stake. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) for 2,606 shares. Novare Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 11,515 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 133 shares. Bruce & owns 25,000 shares.

The stock increased 1.46% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.53. About 214,682 shares traded. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has declined 2.80% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ASH News: 17/05/2018 – ASHLAND INC. BOARD BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11% TO $0.25/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 02/05/2018 – ASHLAND SAYS ON TRACK TO DIVEST ASSETS THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ashland Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASH); 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 01/05/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS 95C-$1.05, EST. 99C; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND INC. TO EXPLORE OPTIONS FOR COMPOSITES & FOR BDO MANUFA; 01/05/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings 2Q EPS $1.04; 20/03/2018 – Ashland Global Holdings Expects to Use Proceeds From Possible Sale of the Assets Primarily for Debt Reduction, Shr Repurchases; 17/05/2018 – ASHLAND BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 22.5C, EST. 22.5C

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.57 billion. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline divisions. It has a 45.75 P/E ratio. The firm provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $87,314 activity. CALDWELL THOMAS G had bought 1,000 shares worth $39,500. Shares for $39,646 were bought by MAST DARRYL E on Wednesday, May 15. $8,168 worth of stock was bought by HESLOP JAMES R II on Monday, May 13.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail clients in northeastern and central Ohio. The company has market cap of $152.06 million. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. It has a 11.73 P/E ratio. The firm offers operational, working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, residential, and mortgage loans; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and consumer installment loans to purchase automobiles and boats, as well as for home improvement and other personal expenditures.

