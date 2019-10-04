Analysts See $0.98 EPS for Chemung Financial (CHMG); Targa Resources (TRGP) Shorts Up By 3.14%

Analysts expect Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report $0.98 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 11.71% from last quarter’s $1.11 EPS. CHMG’s profit would be $4.75M giving it 10.64 P/E if the $0.98 EPS is correct. After having $1.02 EPS previously, Chemung Financial Corporation’s analysts see -3.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.7. About 1,884 shares traded. Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has declined 1.56% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan; 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning; 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c; 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c

Targa Resources Inc (NYSE:TRGP) had an increase of 3.14% in short interest. TRGP’s SI was 15.15 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.14% from 14.69M shares previously. With 2.30 million avg volume, 7 days are for Targa Resources Inc (NYSE:TRGP)’s short sellers to cover TRGP’s short positions. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 1.70 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. The company has market cap of $201.95 million. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It has a 9.15 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 2.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold Chemung Financial Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 1.72 million shares or 1.78% more from 1.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). First Manhattan owns 92,131 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bowling Port Lc invested in 27,178 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 763 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 5,467 shares. Citigroup has 907 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 182,408 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) for 14,116 shares. Kennedy Mgmt owns 5,511 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset has invested 0% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Private Advisor Gru Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,374 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chemung Canal reported 400,093 shares or 4.5% of all its holdings. Basswood Capital Management Ltd reported 134,930 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold Targa Resources Corp. shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Mngmt L P holds 154,569 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 4.81 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Reaves W H & Comm accumulated 271,647 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 6,953 shares. Moreover, Oakworth has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 15,378 are held by Baldwin Brothers Ma. 43,388 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Earnest Limited holds 0% or 97 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Company Of Nevada has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny accumulated 232,574 shares. Hilton Cap Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 21,463 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co accumulated 980 shares or 0% of the stock. The Illinois-based Blair William & Com Il has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Sigma Planning reported 9,831 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

