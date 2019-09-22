Analysts See $0.98 EPS for Chemung Financial (CHMG); Cubist Systematic Strategies Upped Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding By $868,554

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 355.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc acquired 5,949 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 7,621 shares with $1.12 million value, up from 1,672 last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $25.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $158.42. About 691,947 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM

Analysts expect Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report $0.98 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 11.71% from last quarter’s $1.11 EPS. CHMG’s profit would be $4.75 million giving it 11.35 P/E if the $0.98 EPS is correct. After having $1.02 EPS previously, Chemung Financial Corporation’s analysts see -3.92% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.61% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 11,732 shares traded or 86.93% up from the average. Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has declined 1.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces; 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c; 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics has $15500 highest and $111 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -18.99% below currents $158.42 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 5 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Sell”.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. The company has market cap of $215.51 million. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It has a 9.76 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit.

