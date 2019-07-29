Analysts See $0.98 EPS for Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI); Pool (POOL) Shorts Up By 2.19%

Analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to report $0.98 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 25.76% from last quarter’s $1.32 EPS. CPRI’s profit would be $147.92 million giving it 9.06 P/E if the $0.98 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Capri Holdings Limited’s analysts see 55.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 189,849 shares traded. Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has declined 36.40% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.83% the S&P500.

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) had an increase of 2.19% in short interest. POOL’s SI was 1.38M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.19% from 1.35M shares previously. With 273,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)’s short sellers to cover POOL’s short positions. The SI to Pool Corporation’s float is 3.54%. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $192.2. About 13,641 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company has market cap of $7.64 billion. The firm offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It has a 31.68 P/E ratio. It also provides building materials for use in pool installations and remodeling, including concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Pool Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). The Texas-based Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Camarda Fincl Advsr Llc has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech Incorporated owns 142,257 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. The Nebraska-based Ameritas has invested 0.09% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.98% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Brant Point Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1.41% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 67,904 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 6,786 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.03% or 551,284 shares. Quantitative Investment Limited holds 2,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wasatch Incorporated reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Llc accumulated 385,482 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc has 0.03% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 33,002 shares.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. The company has market cap of $5.36 billion. It operates in four divisions: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. It has a 9.92 P/E ratio. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Among 2 analysts covering Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Capri Holdings had 2 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS.