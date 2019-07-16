Analysts See $-0.97 EPS for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS); Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners (CPRX) Has 0.89 Sentiment

Analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to report $-0.97 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $2.10 EPS change or 68.40% from last quarter’s $-3.07 EPS. After having $-1.07 EPS previously, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -9.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 78,947 shares traded. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc (CPRX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 32 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 36 decreased and sold their equity positions in Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 60.36 million shares, up from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 3 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 27 Increased: 20 New Position: 12.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. The company has market cap of $322.47 million. The Company’s proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes.

Broadfin Capital Llc holds 6.17% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 5.86 million shares. Consonance Capital Management Lp owns 17.88 million shares or 5.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tanaka Capital Management Inc has 3.59% invested in the company for 233,794 shares. The Massachusetts-based Opaleye Management Inc. has invested 2.58% in the stock. Mangrove Partners, a New York-based fund reported 3.46 million shares.

Analysts await Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. CPRX’s profit will be $3.09M for 34.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 573,270 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) has risen 6.63% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMISSION OF NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $419.64 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder.