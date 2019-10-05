Analysts See $0.97 EPS for TC Energy (TRP); Moneygram International (MGI)’s Sentiment Is 0.43

Moneygram International Inc (MGI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.60, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 23 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 54 decreased and sold positions in Moneygram International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 37.29 million shares, down from 43.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Moneygram International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 30 Increased: 10 New Position: 13.

Analysts expect TC Energy Corporation (TSE:TRP) to report $0.97 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.00% from last quarter’s $1 EPS. T_TRP’s profit would be $901.12 million giving it 17.64 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, TC Energy Corporation’s analysts see -3.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.43. About 1.92M shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (TSE:TRP) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NGTL ANTICIPATES AN EXPANSION INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 30/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRANSCANADA’S RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM S; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Transcanada Pipelines $Benchmark; 10Y, 20Y, 30Y; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit beats, Keystone running near normal throughput; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Transcanada’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms A3 Rating; 09/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Sundre Crossover Project in Service; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMP EBITDA C$2.07B, EST. C$2.02B

Analysts await MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 90.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MGI’s profit will be $1.14 million for 50.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by MoneyGram International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $228.86 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp holds 1.96% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. for 2.95 million shares. Csat Investment Advisory L.P. owns 210,445 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.14% invested in the company for 581,500 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 100,000 shares.

