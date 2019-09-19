Analysts See $0.97 EPS for Regency Centers (REG); Blueknight Energy Partners LP Has 0.29 Sentiment

Analysts expect Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report $0.97 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.04% from last quarter’s $0.96 EPS. REG’s profit would be $162.52 million giving it 17.50 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $0.95 EPS previously, Regency Centers Corporation’s analysts see 2.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $67.89. About 853,908 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.29 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 4 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 14 decreased and sold their equity positions in Blueknight Energy Partners LP. The investment managers in our database reported: 4.64 million shares, down from 6.88 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blueknight Energy Partners LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 7 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Zazove Associates Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. for 746,922 shares. Terril Brothers Inc. owns 39,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 95,895 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.14. About 180,519 shares traded or 11.71% up from the average. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEP) has declined 52.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – OWNERSHIP OF CIMARRON EXPRESS WILL BE 50% KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM AND 50% ERGON; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CO, KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM, AFFILIATES OF ERGON ANNOUNCED EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DEALS TO FORM CIMARRON EXPRESS PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O -FERC ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT WOULD REVISE ITS 2005 POLICY STATEMENT FOR RECOVERY OF INCOME TAX COSTS; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Policy Revision; 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy 4Q Rev $44.2M; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight expects continued weakness in U.S. oil storage market; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ERGON AND BKEP ALSO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT THAT GIVES EACH PARTY RIGHTS CONCERNING PURCHASE OR SALE OF DEVCO; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Says FERC Move Won’t Have Impact on Earnings, Cash Flow; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $44.2 MLN VS $46 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Blueknight Declares Quarterly Distributions

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, storage, processing, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and asphalt products in the United States. The company has market cap of $46.53 million. The Company’s Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt product and residual fuel oil storage services that enable its clients to manage their asphalt product storage, processing, and marketing activities. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 2, 2017, this segment had 54 terminals located in 26 states.

Analysts await Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 77.78% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% EPS growth.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $11.38 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. It has a 39.47 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold Regency Centers Corporation shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.