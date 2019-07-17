Analysts See $0.97 EPS for EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM); Cummins Inc. (CMI) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 13 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Tuesday, July 2 to “Sell” rating. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line” on Friday, May 31. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Oppenheimer downgraded the shares of CMI in report on Thursday, February 7 to “Perform” rating. UBS maintained the shares of CMI in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Sell” rating. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, February 7. See Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) latest ratings:

Analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report $0.97 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.97 EPS. EPAM’s profit would be $52.99M giving it 50.46 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $1.07 EPS previously, EPAM Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -9.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $195.79. About 7,175 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.70 billion. The firm offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It has a 47.17 P/E ratio. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Among 4 analysts covering EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EPAM Systems had 4 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, February 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, February 13.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.97 billion. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems divisions. It has a 11.11 P/E ratio. The Engine segment makes and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, gas and oil, defense, and agricultural markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $171.24. About 22,130 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. Another trade for 423 shares valued at $63,499 was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M. 206 shares were sold by Embree Tracy A, worth $30,900 on Wednesday, February 6. $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares were sold by Freeland Richard Joseph.