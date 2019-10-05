Analysts See $0.97 EPS for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD); Mge Energy (MGEE)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Mge Energy Inc (MGEE) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 63 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 51 sold and reduced their stock positions in Mge Energy Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 14.86 million shares, up from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mge Energy Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 40 Increased: 41 New Position: 22.

Analysts expect DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to report $0.97 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $1.25 EPS change or 56.31% from last quarter’s $2.22 EPS. DD’s profit would be $713.77 million giving it 17.56 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 3.24 million shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Oarsman Capital Inc. holds 0.97% of its portfolio in MGE Energy, Inc. for 29,181 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc owns 586,182 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.35% invested in the company for 9,199 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.21% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 432,400 shares.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $79.23. About 53,171 shares traded. MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) has risen 17.61% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical MGEE News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter

More notable recent MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MGE Energy Issues September 2019 ‘Interim Report’ – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shareholders Booked A 89% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding firm primarily in Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion. It operates through five divisions: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. It has a 32.16 P/E ratio. The firm generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

More notable recent DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Does DuPont Make Money? – Forbes” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “About to Buy Penny Stocks? Look at These 3 Companies First – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Wall Street Is Wrong About Dow Inc. Here’s Why. – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DuPont to Acquire Membrane Business from Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. – PRNewswire” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in materials science and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $50.15 billion. The Company’s Performance Materials & Coatings segment makes and sells architectural paints and coatings, and industrial coatings; performance monomers and silicones; standalone silicones; and home and personal care solutions. It has a 56.51 P/E ratio. The company's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment offers ethylene oxides, propylene oxide derivatives, cellulose ethers, redispersible latex powders, and acrylic emulsions; sustainable solutions; and chlorine and caustic soda.