Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $0.97 EPS on October, 18 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.30% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. CFG’s profit would be $433.69 million giving it 9.06 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $0.96 EPS previously, Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 1.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 4.06M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here’s who dominates Philadelphia’s banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “National lender bringing tech hub to Nashville – Nashville Business Journal” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Regulator approves Citizens’ newest wealth center – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens goes coast-to-coast with hiring of California executive – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold Citizens Financial Group, Inc. shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Miller Howard Invs Inc Ny has 2.3% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Zwj Inv Counsel Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 393,951 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 11,706 shares. 1.77M are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 147,220 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 300,445 were reported by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 21,346 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office has 127 shares. First Tru Advisors L P has 899,743 shares. Moreover, Modera Wealth Management Lc has 0.04% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 6,484 shares. 157,171 are held by Bessemer Incorporated. Cambiar Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.17% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 1.28M shares. Pinnacle Lc invested in 16,238 shares or 0% of the stock. 520,776 are owned by Natixis L P. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 190 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $486,750 activity. 15,000 shares valued at $486,750 were bought by KOCH CHARLES JOHN on Tuesday, August 20.