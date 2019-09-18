Analysts See $0.97 EPS for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG); CBL & Associates Properties (CBL)’s Sentiment Is 0.61

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $0.97 EPS on October, 18 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.30% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. CFG’s profit would be $433.68M giving it 9.38 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $0.96 EPS previously, Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 1.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 2.95M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE

CBL & Associates Properties Inc (CBL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.65, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 57 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 93 sold and reduced stock positions in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 107.10 million shares, down from 130.47 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding CBL & Associates Properties Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 62 Increased: 43 New Position: 14.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity. KOCH CHARLES JOHN bought $486,750 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold Citizens Financial Group, Inc. shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.27 billion. It operates in two divisions, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. It has a 9.75 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking services and products, including checking, savings, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services for retail clients and small businesses.

Analysts await CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. CBL’s profit will be $57.25 million for 0.80 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CBL & Associates Properties, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $183.88 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States with a focus on Southeastern and Midwestern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It owns, develops, acquires leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

The stock increased 0.95% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.06. About 2.65M shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (CBL) has declined 80.45% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Sees FY EPS 4c-EPS 13c; 30/04/2018 – CBL Properties Closes 10-Year Fixed Rate Non-Recourse Loan Secured by CoolSprings Galleria in Nashville, TN; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C, EST. 43C; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Rev $220.2M; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – SAME-CENTER MALL OCCUPANCY WAS 89.5% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH 90.4% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Backs FY FFO $1.70/Shr-FFO $1.80/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBL & Associates Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBL); 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss $10.3M

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 0.91% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc for 892,941 shares. Legg Mason Inc. owns 5,293 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd has 0.43% invested in the company for 7.35 million shares. The Texas-based Adams Asset Advisors Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Zweig, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.53 million shares.