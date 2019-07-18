Analysts See $0.96 EPS for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM); Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Cut Its Equifax (EFX) Position

Analysts expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to report $0.96 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.03% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. SWM’s profit would be $29.65 million giving it 8.69 P/E if the $0.96 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.’s analysts see 41.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 61,543 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 27.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased Equifax Inc (EFX) stake by 0.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 4,494 shares as Equifax Inc (EFX)’s stock rose 9.42%. The Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 566,201 shares with $67.09M value, down from 570,695 last quarter. Equifax Inc now has $16.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.51. About 254,804 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 25/05/2018 – Equifax to Attend the Cowen 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Directors Win Re-Election, Despite Concerns About Breach; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX’S MARK BEGOR PREVIOUSLY WITH WARBURG PINCUS; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX NAMES MARK BEGOR AS CEO; 04/04/2018 – JUDGE REJECTS EQUIFAX INC EFX.N MOTION TO DISMISS LAWSUIT BY MASSACHUSETTS OVER DATA BREACH -COURT PAPERS; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 14/03/2018 – SEC: EX-EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Rev $865.7M; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Re-Elect Board Members in Wake of Breach

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. It has a 11.3 P/E ratio. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco commercial and industrial paper products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) stake by 33,221 shares to 6.34M valued at $63.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) stake by 239,052 shares and now owns 647,578 shares. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) was raised too.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EFX’s profit will be $164.32M for 25.46 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Equifax (NYSE:EFX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Equifax had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, February 5, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank.

