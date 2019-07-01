Analysts See $0.96 EPS for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL); Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) Sentiment Is 0.88

Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 14 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 16 cut down and sold holdings in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II. The active investment managers in our database now have: 1.32 million shares, down from 1.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report $0.96 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.05% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. AEL’s profit would be $87.25M giving it 7.12 P/E if the $0.96 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s analysts see -1.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 115,283 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has risen 2.85% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells fixed index and fixed rate annuity products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. It issues fixed index annuities and fixed rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It has a 8.74 P/E ratio. The firm also offers life insurance products comprising traditional ordinary and term, universal life, and other interest-sensitive life insurance products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares while 76 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 1.37% less from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Co has 9,254 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 20,000 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Com has 36,093 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 181,637 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp stated it has 26,310 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 95,479 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0.01% stake. The California-based Globeflex Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.03% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 1,794 shares. 1.31M were reported by Bank & Trust Of America De. Shelton Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) for 238 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability owns 64,659 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake.

Among 2 analysts covering American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Equity Investment Life Holding had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Raymond James.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1,356 activity.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 0.11% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II for 25,990 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc owns 23,432 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 1,280 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Chemical Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 21,000 shares.

