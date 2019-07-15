Analysts See $-0.95 EPS for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV); Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Shorts Raised By 4.67%

Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) had an increase of 4.67% in short interest. GPI’s SI was 2.64M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.67% from 2.53M shares previously. With 179,900 avg volume, 15 days are for Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI)’s short sellers to cover GPI’s short positions. The SI to Group 1 Automotive Inc’s float is 16.89%. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $81.66. About 161,182 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 11.18% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 14/03/2018 DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BUYS NEW TOYOTA MKT AREA IN SAO PAULO; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY RETAIL USED VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 18.1 PERCENT ON 14.7 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES 1Q RESULTS HURT BY ACTIONS; 21/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Group 1 Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPI); 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – MAJOR EXPANSION TO EXISTING HONDA DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN SÃO PAULO SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 16/05/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Increases Share Repurchase Authorization By $100 Million To $126 Million; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto: There Were No non-GAAP Adjustments for 1Q

Analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to report $-0.95 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.06% from last quarter’s $-0.98 EPS. After having $-1.07 EPS previously, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s analysts see -11.21% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 226,467 shares traded. Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has declined 38.31% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MYOV News: 15/05/2018 – QVT Financial LP Exits Position in Myovant; 20/04/2018 – Myovant Sciences and PERIOD. Inc. Launch Partnership Focused on Empowering Women to Elevate the Conversation Around Period Heal; 03/04/2018 MYOVANT SCIENCES SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO ENTERED INTO A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Myovant Sciences and PERIOD. Inc. Launch Partnership Focused on Empowering Women to Elevate the Conversation Around Period Health; 15/05/2018 – QVT Financial Adds GDS Holdings Ltd., Exits Myovant: 13F; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17

Among 5 analysts covering Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Group 1 Automotive had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 4 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Group 1 Automotive, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 18.52 million shares or 0.92% more from 18.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 428,228 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 15,774 shares. Globeflex L P holds 26,951 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Gotham Asset Management invested 0.09% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 15,520 shares. Oberweis Asset reported 4,300 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested 0.09% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Gsa Ptnrs Llp holds 3,968 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 0.06% or 889,596 shares. Pnc Financial Services invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Gam Ag holds 0.01% or 5,438 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 8,667 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 82,252 shares.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. It has a 9.93 P/E ratio. The firm has activities primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 20 towns in the United Kingdom; and in metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company has market cap of $790.47 million. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction.

