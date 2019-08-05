Analysts See $0.95 EPS for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS); Junto Capital Management LP Has Increased Netflix (NFLX) Stake

Analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report $0.95 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 14.46% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. KEYS’s profit would be $178.77M giving it 22.37 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $1.11 EPS previously, Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -14.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.52% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 297,126 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G

Junto Capital Management Lp increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 126.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Junto Capital Management Lp acquired 34,758 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)'s stock declined 14.74%. The Junto Capital Management Lp holds 62,206 shares with $22.18M value, up from 27,448 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $133.97B valuation. The stock decreased 4.03% or $12.84 during the last trading session, reaching $305.99. About 2.92 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. The company has market cap of $16.00 billion. The Company’s Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. It has a 59.4 P/E ratio. The company??s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design and design verification tools; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies.

Among 4 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Keysight Technologies, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loeb Partners reported 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 9,900 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 35,633 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Company reported 27,636 shares. Agf Investments Incorporated reported 0.47% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 218,942 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc has 3,151 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Fmr Ltd has 0.04% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Neville Rodie Shaw Inc accumulated 0.04% or 4,064 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or invested in 1.04% or 36,981 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 430,725 shares stake. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 32,942 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 207,658 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Sweeney Anne M sold $2.74 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 7,607 shares.