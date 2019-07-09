Analysts See $-0.95 EPS for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI); Cullen Capital Management Upped By $1.21 Million Its Corning (GLW) Stake

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Corning Inc. (GLW) stake by 1.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc acquired 36,555 shares as Corning Inc. (GLW)’s stock declined 11.08%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 1.88 million shares with $62.34M value, up from 1.85 million last quarter. Corning Inc. now has $25.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 3.68 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable

Analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report $-0.95 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.35 EPS change or 58.33% from last quarter's $-0.6 EPS. After having $-1.09 EPS previously, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.'s analysts see -12.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 6.29M shares traded or 219.67% up from the average. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 73.68% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.11% the S&P500.

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Telefonica Brasil Sa (Adr) stake by 112,300 shares to 585,655 valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Singapore Telecommunications L (SNGNF) stake by 198,000 shares and now owns 101,000 shares. Welltower Inc. was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $8.75 million activity. Another trade for 223,379 shares valued at $7.54M was made by WEEKS WENDELL P on Thursday, February 14. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Morse David L sold $1.20 million.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should Corning Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:GLW) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance" on June 30, 2019

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company has market cap of $507.61 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

More notable recent Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Revisiting Karyopharm Therapeutics – Seeking Alpha" on July 08, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

Among 7 analysts covering Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Karyopharm Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The stock of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wedbush. RBC Capital Markets maintained Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $7.75 million activity. Another trade for 149,624 shares valued at $619,114 was sold by Chione Ltd. On Monday, January 7 Kauffman Michael sold $127,824 worth of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) or 12,500 shares. 12,500 shares valued at $127,824 were sold by Shacham Sharon on Monday, January 7.