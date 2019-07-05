Analysts See $0.95 EPS for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG); Hightower Advisors Raised Morgan Stanley (MS) Position

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $0.95 EPS on July, 19 before the open.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 7.95% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. CFG’s profit would be $435.43 million giving it 9.34 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 2.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 1.97M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 7066.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc acquired 282,666 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock rose 6.58%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 286,666 shares with $12.11 million value, up from 4,000 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $74.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 4.32 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 21/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC BLUE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $152; 02/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley admits Wednesday the firm was way off on its recently lowered iPhone sales forecasts; 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 07/03/2018 – INDIA MATERIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IF LOWER US STEEL IMPORTS LEAD TO EXCESS STEEL GLOBALLY, THERE COULD BE POTENTIAL RISK TO GLOBAL & INDIAN STEEL PRICES; 14/05/2018 – BILL FRAUENHOFER TO JOIN MORGAN STANLEY IN MENLO PARK, CA; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAYS ITALIAN YIELD OVER 2.4PCT WOULD PUT BANKS’ NON-CARRY ADJUSTED PROFIT/LOSS INTO RED; 26/04/2018 – SYNDICATED METALS LTD SMD.AX – DAVID MORGAN APPOINTED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CEO; 10/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 15km N of Morgan Hill, CA; 13/03/2018 – EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG EVKn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 38 EUROS FROM 37 EUROS; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL – EXPECTED THAT FIT OUT WILL DELIVER A RESULT FOR YEAR WHICH IS HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED AND IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Morgan Stanley (MS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley – Now’s Not The Time – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Four Models Forecasting Trucking Spot Rates In 2019 – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley (MS) Boosts Share Buyback Authorization to $6B (from $4.7B); Plans to Raises Quarterly Dividend 16.67% – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Prices Rebound, Still Below $1,400 Amid Trade Truce Between U.S., China – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) stake by 30,150 shares to 93,376 valued at $7.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fedex Corp (Put) (NYSE:FDX) stake by 133,321 shares and now owns 35,700 shares. Proshares Tr (NOBL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemar Capital Limited Liability accumulated 1.66% or 113,258 shares. Counsel Inc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 27,685 shares. Basswood Mgmt Limited Company invested 1% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com, Arizona-based fund reported 10,148 shares. Greystone Managed Invs Incorporated invested in 176,304 shares. Telos Mgmt Incorporated reported 1% stake. California Employees Retirement System holds 2.77 million shares. First Manhattan Com accumulated 1,487 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 19,008 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 18,491 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 43,760 were accumulated by Texas Yale Cap. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Mirae Asset Global Invests reported 671,650 shares. 4,984 were accumulated by Johnson Investment Counsel. 5.06M are held by Prudential Financial Inc.

Among 3 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) rating on Thursday, January 10. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $48 target. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on Friday, February 1 to “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.28 billion. It operates in two divisions, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. It has a 9.7 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking services and products, including checking, savings, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services for retail clients and small businesses.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.