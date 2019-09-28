Analysts See $0.94 EPS for AT&T Inc. (T); Shorts at Upwork (UPWK) Raised By 66.83%

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) had an increase of 66.83% in short interest. UPWK’s SI was 3.48 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 66.83% from 2.08M shares previously. With 1.21 million avg volume, 3 days are for Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s short sellers to cover UPWK’s short positions. The SI to Upwork Inc’s float is 7.44%. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 1.12 million shares traded or 9.54% up from the average. Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report $0.94 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.44% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. T’s profit would be $6.87 billion giving it 9.95 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, AT&T Inc.’s analysts see 5.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 21.05 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Cash Offers to Expire April

More notable recent Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Upwork Continues To Encourage – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Upwork Stock Fell 19.2% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Upwork Stock Soared 23% in February – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Upwork and Workforce Logiq Partner to Offer Enterprise Clients Access to the Largest Global Pool of Independent Professionals – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Upwork Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:UPWK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The Company’s platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015.

Among 2 analysts covering Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Upwork has $24 highest and $2300 lowest target. $23.50’s average target is 77.22% above currents $13.26 stock price. Upwork had 4 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, September 24.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Unlocking Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Nothing To Brag About – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend, on Track to Deliver Record Free Cash Flow and Strong Dividend Coverage For 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T May Continue To Rise Despite Distractions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “1 Big Reason the New T-Mobile Will Have Lower 5G Prices Than Competitors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold AT&T Inc. shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspiriant Limited Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 27,032 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 24,870 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.04% or 161,546 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 8,847 shares. Advisers owns 1.55 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Cullinan Associates Inc holds 0.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 177,459 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability holds 2.12% or 254,961 shares in its portfolio. 898,101 are held by Nomura. Cincinnati holds 532,000 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Ifrah Services has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Connable Office reported 0.61% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wedgewood Inc owns 23,750 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Srb Corporation reported 14,803 shares. Albion Financial Ut stated it has 90,098 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Moreover, Syntal Partners has 0.43% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is -0.08% below currents $37.43 stock price. AT&T had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 10. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Raymond James maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Wednesday, September 18 to “Hold” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 10.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services. The company has market cap of $273.50 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. It has a 15.79 P/E ratio. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless, fixed strategic, legacy voice and data, wireless equipment, and other services to business, governmental, and wholesale customers, as well as individual subscribers.