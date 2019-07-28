Analysts See $0.94 EPS for American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK); Lmr Partners Llp Cut By $1.14 Million Its Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Position

Analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report $0.94 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 13.25% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. AWK’s profit would be $167.37 million giving it 30.61 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, American Water Works Company, Inc.’s analysts see 54.10% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 635,582 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 14/05/2018 – American Water at Group Lunch Hosted By Eden Rock Today; 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9.6%

Lmr Partners Llp decreased Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) stake by 11.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lmr Partners Llp sold 13,000 shares as Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI)’s stock rose 9.02%. The Lmr Partners Llp holds 100,000 shares with $8.84M value, down from 113,000 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors Nv now has $29.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.36. About 2.52 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 13/04/2018 – MOFCOM NOT DEALING WITH AN `SUBSTANTIVE ISSUES’ ON NXPI: CNBC; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval

Among 5 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, February 8. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by PiperJaffray.

Lmr Partners Llp increased Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) stake by 6,158 shares to 13,737 valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) stake by 1.53M shares and now owns 17.82M shares. Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) was raised too.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Semiconductor Stocks’ Q2 Earnings on Jul 29: NXPI, AMKR, RMBS – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NXP Semiconductors to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Intel Corporation – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bad News But Good Outlook For NXP Semiconductors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold American Water Works Company, Inc. shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell invested 0.04% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Aviva Public Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Bangor Bankshares stated it has 14,004 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Management holds 0.12% or 568,372 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc accumulated 759,608 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Boothbay Fund Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 3,068 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0.1% or 666,573 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.06% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 79,716 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 2,450 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 14,168 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn holds 94 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,620 were reported by Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Corp. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited has invested 2.53% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Among 3 analysts covering American Water (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Water had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 27. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, February 21.

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $20.49 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 36.27 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.