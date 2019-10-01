Analysts See $0.93 EPS for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB); Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Sentiment Is 2.06

Analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to report $0.93 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 5.68% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. NTB’s profit would be $50.80 million giving it 7.97 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $0.95 EPS previously, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s analysts see -2.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 330,542 shares traded or 29.82% up from the average. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has declined 36.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.12% the S&P500. Some Historical NTB News: 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 11/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd.’s Viability Rating at ‘bbb’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Results of Butterfield AGM Vote; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON AFFIRMED BY FITCH,OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 Butterfield Completes Acquisition Of Deutsche Bank Global Trust Solutions NTB; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $54; 14/05/2018 – Davis Selected Advisers Buys 4.3% of Bank of NT Butterfield; 21/05/2018 – Butterfield Announces Pricing of Registered Offering of $75,000,000 5.25% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2028; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd’s Subordinated Notes Issuance ‘BBB-‘

Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.53, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 33 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 16 cut down and sold their equity positions in Citizens & Northern Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 3.79 million shares, up from 3.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Citizens & Northern Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, a community bank, provides various specialized financial services to individuals, and small to medium-sized and privately owned businesses primarily in Bermuda. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. It has a 8.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Among 4 analysts covering Bank of N.T. Butterfield \u0026 Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Shares (NYSE:NTB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bank of N.T. Butterfield \u0026 Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Shares has $4100 highest and $3600 lowest target. $38.50’s average target is 29.89% above currents $29.64 stock price. Bank of N.T. Butterfield \u0026 Son Limited (The) Voting Ordinary Shares had 4 analyst reports since July 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 26 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 1 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 29. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 8 by Wood.

Citizens & Northern Corp holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Citizens & Northern Corporation for 267,738 shares. Park Circle Co owns 40,000 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.61% invested in the company for 42,900 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Group Llc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 65,060 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $119,216 activity.

The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 4,589 shares traded. Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) has declined 5.09% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CZNC News: 26/03/2018 Citizens & Northern Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 29 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Citizens & Northern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZNC)