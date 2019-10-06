Analysts See $0.93 EPS for TD Ameritrade Holding (AMTD); Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)’s Sentiment Is 1.52

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.07, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 47 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 31 decreased and sold positions in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 45.15 million shares, down from 46.22 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 21 Increased: 28 New Position: 19.

Analysts expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report $0.93 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.09% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. AMTD’s profit would be $520.86M giving it 9.06 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $1.04 EPS previously, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s analysts see -10.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 13.58 million shares traded or 269.16% up from the average. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 05/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $69; 14/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches Robust Suite of Charting Tools for Retail Investors; 03/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Welcomes Applications for 2018 NextGen Financial Planning Scholarships & Grants; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Net $271M; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE 2Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 74C; 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 179,313 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA) has risen 9.57% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 03/04/2018 – Dicerna at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 10; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Believes It Has Sufficient Cash Through 2019, Assuming No New Fundin; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 30/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA FROM PHYOX TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $20.00 million activity.

Ecor1 Capital Llc holds 5.28% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 3.32 million shares. Bridger Management Llc owns 4.17 million shares or 5.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 2.72% invested in the company for 759,949 shares. The California-based Acuta Capital Partners Llc has invested 2.15% in the stock. Bvf Inc Il, a California-based fund reported 1.22 million shares.

Analysts await Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.27 EPS, up 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DRNA) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Wendy’s, Domino’s And Discount Brokers – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dicernaâ„¢ Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dicernaâ„¢ to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $949.35 million. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited.

More notable recent TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why TD Ameritrade, Bausch Health, and Aurora Cannabis Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Downgrades Online Brokers, Says Finding Bull Case ‘Has Become Very Difficult’ – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Zero Commissions Now A Reality’: Wall Street Reacts To Broker Commission Cuts – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Webull’s CEO Gives Tips To The Newest Members of The Zero Commission Club – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Are Up $170M On Online Broker Stocks In 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.84, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares while 119 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 490.91 million shares or 1.34% less from 497.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 232,821 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0.16% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Riverpark Capital Mngmt Lc reported 139,138 shares. Harris Limited Partnership invested in 1.27M shares. Baltimore accumulated 1.29% or 153,061 shares. 5,768 are owned by Pinnacle Prns. 1.04M are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Rhumbline Advisers reported 292,006 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cambridge Trust Communication holds 0.03% or 11,685 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust stated it has 234.04M shares or 4.24% of all its holdings. Valley Advisers Inc holds 1,945 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Ameriprise Financial holds 95,573 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 6,307 shares. Davis Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 400,000 shares.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage services and related technology financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.87 billion. The Company’s services and products include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts. It has a 8.96 P/E ratio. The firm also offers TD Ameritrade Institutional that provides brokerage and custody services to approximately 5,000 independent RIAs and their clients; TD Ameritrade's Goal Planning, which offers investment consulting and planning services; Investools, a suite of investor education services and products for stock, option, foreign exchange, futures, mutual fund, and fixed-income investors; Amerivest, an advisory service that develops portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds; AdvisorDirect, a national referral service for investors; and TD Ameritrade Corporate Services that provide self-directed brokerage services to employees of firms.