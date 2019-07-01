Analysts See $0.93 EPS for Kellogg Company (K); Last Week The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Blackstone Group had 8 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, January 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 5. See The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report $0.93 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 18.42% from last quarter’s $1.14 EPS. K’s profit would be $316.63 million giving it 14.42 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $1.01 EPS previously, Kellogg Company’s analysts see -7.92% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.65. About 1.20M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold The Blackstone Group L.P. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth holds 2,434 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). Ing Groep Nv owns 531,000 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Toscafund Asset Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 4.39% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.08% in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) or 600,000 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 8,324 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Group Inc owns 0.02% invested in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) for 614,110 shares. American Financial Grp Inc invested in 392,000 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 18,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And Company holds 159,302 shares. Fmr Llc owns 11.88 million shares. Knoll Management Lp accumulated 4.07% or 153,000 shares. Maverick Capital Limited, Texas-based fund reported 241,950 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 116,010 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.02% invested in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX).

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The company has market cap of $55.15 billion. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It has a 18.94 P/E ratio. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

The stock increased 3.77% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $46.1. About 9.10 million shares traded or 83.14% up from the average. The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 23/04/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Forms Golden Cross; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone emerges as frontrunner to buy India’s Kirloskar Oil Engines – Economic Times; 12/04/2018 – CVC, MESSER, CARLYLE, ONEX, BLACKSTONE, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CHOSEN FOR SECOND ROUND OF BIDS FOR LINDE, PRAXAIR DIVESTITURES; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: MPHASIS BLOCK DEAL AIMED TO CREATE MORE LIQUIDITY; 13/04/2018 – Blackstone acquires autism care specialist CARD; 08/03/2018 – Sky News: Shell and Blackstone join forces to fuel $10bn BHP shale bid; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50/SHR; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE 1Q NET INFLOWS $18.2B

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold Kellogg Company shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,687 shares. Blb&B Limited Liability reported 4,904 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 26,245 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 265,942 shares. 32,677 are held by Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited has 62,199 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Agf Invs holds 55,879 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & reported 4,857 shares. First National Bank & Trust, Alabama-based fund reported 52,401 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 21,530 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 7,276 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. American Group Inc invested in 38,850 shares. Smithfield Trust Co holds 74 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.03% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 115,153 shares. 17,500 are owned by Barbara Oil.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.27 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 15.87 P/E ratio. Morning Foods, U.S.

Among 5 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kellogg had 8 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Pivotal Research to “Hold”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 5 by PiperJaffray. Consumer Edge Research downgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Tuesday, June 25 to “Underweight” rating. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, March 19.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $67.75 million activity. The insider KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold $5.84 million.