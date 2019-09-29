Analysts See $0.93 EPS for Fiserv, Inc. (FISV); Shorts at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Lowered By 3.61%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) had a decrease of 3.61% in short interest. DCPH’s SI was 3.53 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.61% from 3.67M shares previously. With 210,800 avg volume, 17 days are for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s short sellers to cover DCPH’s short positions. The SI to Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 23.47%. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 456,276 shares traded. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has declined 34.17% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical DCPH News: 21/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Expands Board with the Election of Mr. Steven L. Hoerter as a Director; 14/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 17/04/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 REGISTRATION STUDY IN 2(ND) LINE GIST PATIENTS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 17/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Demonstrate That Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ DCC-2618 Exhibits Broader Inhibition Profile Against Primary and; 21/05/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NUMBER OF DECIPHERA DIRECTORS WAS INCREASED FROM EIGHT TO NINE IN CONNECTION WITH HOERTER’S ELECTION; 03/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 17/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Demonstrate That Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ DCC-2618 Exhibits Broader lnhibition Profile Against Primary and Secondary Drug-Resistant Mutations in Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST) Compared to Approved and lnvestigation…; 17/04/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO REPORT TOP-LINE DATA FROM ONGOING INVICTUS STUDY IN 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCPH)

Analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report $0.93 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 24.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. FISV’s profit would be $632.11M giving it 27.58 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, Fiserv, Inc.’s analysts see 13.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 3.02M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. The firm develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors.

More notable recent Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Yumanity Therapeutics Appoints Patricia Allen to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deciphera up 101% premarket on positive late-stage ripretinib data – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deciphera prices stock offering at $37 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has $6500 highest and $5500 lowest target. $60’s average target is 84.33% above currents $32.55 stock price. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 14. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company has market cap of $69.74 billion. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. It has a 43.17 P/E ratio. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management services and products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold Fiserv, Inc. shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. International Investors stated it has 0.47% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Homrich And Berg owns 5,998 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.73% or 107,603 shares in its portfolio. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora holds 0.99% or 30,728 shares in its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 36,100 shares. Montag A And Assoc has 256,315 shares. Blackrock owns 32.49M shares. National Bank & Trust has 63,223 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Peddock Limited Liability Com reported 27,405 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assoc Llc stated it has 1.29M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 100,041 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 8,840 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mairs & Power reported 2.10M shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 7,646 shares or 0.03% of the stock.