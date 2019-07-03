Analysts See $0.93 EPS for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH); Marten Transport LTD (MRTN) Sentiment Is 1.29

Marten Transport LTD (MRTN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 75 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 58 sold and trimmed equity positions in Marten Transport LTD. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 37.52 million shares, up from 37.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Marten Transport LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 48 Increased: 50 New Position: 25.

Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report $0.93 EPS on July, 16 before the open.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.12% from last quarter’s $0.96 EPS. CBSH’s profit would be $102.78 million giving it 15.88 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 9.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 347,329 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold Commerce Bancshares, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advsrs holds 0.07% or 4,312 shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Moreover, Tru Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 284 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 15,280 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 87,354 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 70,874 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 157,646 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0% or 1,269 shares in its portfolio. Fin Counselors has 188,287 shares. Mariner Ltd Co holds 34,976 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 159,588 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Commerce Bancshares has 4.98% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Plancorp Limited Co reported 0.86% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 67,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management services and products to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $6.53 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. It has a 15.73 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers various banking services and products, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $3.81 million activity. KEMPER DAVID W had sold 27,728 shares worth $1.67 million. $427,376 worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) was sold by BARTH KEVIN G. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Callahan Daniel D. sold $201,670.

Analysts await Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRTN’s profit will be $14.66M for 16.63 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Marten Transport, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $974.83 million. It operates through four divisions: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. It has a 16.94 P/E ratio. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity.