Analysts See $0.92 EPS for W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA); White Pine Capital Lowered Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position

White Pine Capital Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 62.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. White Pine Capital Llc sold 8,758 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The White Pine Capital Llc holds 5,315 shares with $387,000 value, down from 14,073 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $105.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.27. About 6.20 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry

Analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report $0.92 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 17.12% from last quarter’s $1.11 EPS. GRA’s profit would be $61.40M giving it 18.66 P/E if the $0.92 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, W. R. Grace & Co.’s analysts see -20.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.66. About 665,128 shares traded or 24.41% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Shares Have Dropped 34%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace to Present at Credit Suisse 2019 Basic Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Sunrun, W.R. Grace – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $15.32 million activity. $1.85M worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares were bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP. Dockman William C. bought $68,210 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. 4,000 W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares with value of $276,160 were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.58 billion. It operates through two divisions, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. It has a 24.7 P/E ratio. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.81 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 13.30% above currents $71.27 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $8100 target. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Monday, April 29. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $7900 target. UBS upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Thursday, September 12. UBS has “Buy” rating and $7900 target. Piper Jaffray upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $8000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 10,000 shares worth $663,500 on Tuesday, July 30. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M. $498,057 worth of stock was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. On Friday, August 16 Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 15,552 shares. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J.