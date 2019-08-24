Analysts See $-0.92 EPS for Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV); NOS SGPS SA ORDINARY SHARES PORTUGAL (ZONNF) SI Decreased By 2.37%

NOS SGPS SA ORDINARY SHARES PORTUGAL (OTCMKTS:ZONNF) had a decrease of 2.37% in short interest. ZONNF’s SI was 3.69M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.37% from 3.78M shares previously. It closed at $6.27 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) to report $-0.92 EPS on September, 12.After having $-0.96 EPS previously, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s analysts see -4.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 2,609 shares traded. Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. offers integrated telecommunications services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. It operates through Telco and Audiovisuals divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers fixed and mobile solutions for television, Internet, voice, and data for residential, personal, business, and wholesale markets, as well as pay TV, next generation broadband, and cinema distribution and exhibition services.

Among 2 analysts covering Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Urovant Sciences has $28 highest and $24 lowest target. $26’s average target is 228.70% above currents $7.91 stock price. Urovant Sciences had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company has market cap of $239.99 million. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017.

