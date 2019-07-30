Analysts See $-0.92 EPS for Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK); ALSEA SA ORDINARY SHARES (ALSSF) Shorts Raised By 40.09%

ALSEA SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) had an increase of 40.09% in short interest. ALSSF’s SI was 8.30M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 40.09% from 5.93M shares previously. With 16,300 avg volume, 509 days are for ALSEA SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALSSF)’s short sellers to cover ALSSF’s short positions. It closed at $1.908 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report $-0.92 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $1.28 EPS change or 58.18% from last quarter's $-2.2 EPS. After having $-1.18 EPS previously, Overstock.com, Inc.'s analysts see -22.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.07% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 1.64 million shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 72.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.95% the S&P500.

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $818.40 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Direct and Partner. It currently has negative earnings. It offers brand name, non-brand name, and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods, among other products; and sells various books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, and video games.

Since February 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $495,872 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by TABACCO JOSEPH J JR, worth $90,985. $13,163 worth of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares were sold by Corbus Barclay F.

