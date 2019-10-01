Analysts See $0.92 EPS for Kilroy Realty (KRC); Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) Has 0.82 Sentiment

Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 18 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 22 sold and reduced their holdings in Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 6.45 million shares, up from 6.01 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 17 Increased: 16 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) to report $0.92 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.22% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. KRC’s profit would be $93.30 million giving it 21.17 P/E if the $0.92 EPS is correct. After having $0.95 EPS previously, Kilroy Realty Corporation’s analysts see -3.16% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $77.89. About 563,106 shares traded or 0.83% up from the average. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY, L.P.’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT BA; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q EPS 36c; 25/04/2018 – KILROY 1Q FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 90C; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES B WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.35% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON OCTOBER 18, 2026; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Increases Common Dividend 7.1%; 03/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY SR RATING AT BAA2

Kilroy Realty Corporation. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.90 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 29.09 P/E ratio. It own, develop, acquire and manage real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Kilroy Realty Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.78 million shares or 0.10% less from 98.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And holds 9,802 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Com, California-based fund reported 188,527 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 26 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 0.02% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 1.75M shares. Invesco holds 0.01% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) or 545,876 shares. 28,769 are owned by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 501,284 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 2,985 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 47,902 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc reported 927 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.01% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The owns 164,533 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 1.78 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc. The company has market cap of $284.72 million. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. It has a 23.19 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States.

