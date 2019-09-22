Analysts See $0.91 EPS for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP); Cigna (CI) Had 6 Bulls

Analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to report $0.91 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 9.64% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. SMP’s profit would be $20.31M giving it 13.09 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $0.92 EPS previously, Standard Motor Products, Inc.’s analysts see -1.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 80,601 shares traded. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has declined 2.99% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes; 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Standard Motor Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMP); 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C; 22/05/2018 – Standard Motor Products Releases 123 New Parts for Standard® and lntermotor®; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c

Among 6 analysts covering Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cigna Corp has $254 highest and $18500 lowest target. $208.33’s average target is 29.09% above currents $161.38 stock price. Cigna Corp had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) rating on Friday, August 2. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $19000 target. See Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $207.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/08/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $241.0000 New Target: $207.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $185.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $220 New Target: $207 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $254 Maintain

The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $161.38. About 1.98M shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 05/04/2018 – Cigna Corporation’s First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Details; 20/03/2018 – Global Capital: Cigna jumbo loan just a drop in the ocean; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA COMMENTS ON INVESTOR RELATIONS CALL; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Shareholders Will Own About 64% of Combined Company; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CEO SEES DEMINIMIS OVERLAP WITH EXPRESS SCRIPTS: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts; 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-ONEPATH LIFE POLICYHOLDERS IN NEW ZEALAND TO CONTINUE TO RECEIVE COVER THEY HOLD UNDER TERMS OF THEIR POLICIES; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67bn deal; 06/03/2018 CIGNA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 08/03/2018 – CI HAS COMMITTED FINANCING FROM MS,BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold Cigna Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 366,756 shares or 48.87% less from 717,325 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc owns 6,765 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). 2,288 were reported by Grisanti Management Llc. Founders Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,870 shares. Amer And Mgmt accumulated 212 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Enterprise Serv Corporation holds 0% or 73 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc invested in 0.12% or 16,052 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors has invested 0.05% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Baldwin owns 1,400 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Essex Financial Ser Inc holds 0.22% or 4,768 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York, New York-based fund reported 7 shares. Cullinan Associate holds 1,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Riverpark Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 509 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1,494 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $60.94 billion. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations divisions. It has a 13.93 P/E ratio. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other services and products to insured and self-insured customers.

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cigna Still Solid Despite Negative Sentiment – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Cigna Corp. (CI) CEO Confirms Purchase of $5M in Stock – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Standard Motor Products, Inc.’s (NYSE:SMP) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Standard Motor Products, Inc. Appoints Nathan Iles as Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Auto emissions battle rages on – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.