Analysts See $0.91 EPS for Sonoco Products Company (SON); Last Week Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Smiths Group PLC (LON:SMIN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Smiths Group PLC has GBX 1835 highest and GBX 1500 lowest target. GBX 1667.50’s average target is 5.57% above currents GBX 1579.5 stock price. Smiths Group PLC had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SMIN in report on Monday, April 1 with “Underperform” rating. See Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1760.00 New Target: GBX 1835.00 Maintain

20/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1850.00 Upgrade

02/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1660.00 New Target: GBX 1760.00 Upgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1610.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1730.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report $0.91 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 5.81% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. SON’s profit would be $91.06 million giving it 15.93 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $0.95 EPS previously, Sonoco Products Company’s analysts see -4.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 846,655 shares traded or 81.82% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/04/2018 – SONOCO CO. RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – WILL ACQUIRE REMAINING 70 PERCENT INTEREST IN JOINT VENTURE OF CONITEX SONOCO FOR APPROXIMATELY $133 MLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL OF CONITEX SONOCO WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SONOCO’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Welcomes Robert C. Tiede as President and CEO; 14/03/2018 Sonoco Recognized for Packaging Excellence, Innovation at FPA Awards; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Conitex Sonoco Joint Venture; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO SON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – 20/20 VISION TARGET OF GROWING ANNUAL REVENUE TO GREATER THAN $6 BLN

Smiths Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells various services and products for the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy, communications, and engineered components markets worldwide. The company has market cap of 6.34 billion GBP. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek divisions. It has a 21.61 P/E ratio. The John Crane division offers engineered services and products comprising mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, and specialist filtration systems.

More important recent Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 14% Return On Equity, Is Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate Smiths Group plc’s (LON:SMIN) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.57% or GBX 58.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1579.5. About 253,989 shares traded. Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $5.80 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. It has a 19.26 P/E ratio. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sonoco Products Company’s (NYSE:SON) 16% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sonoco Introduces EnviroSenseâ„¢ Sustainable Packaging Development Initiative – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$27.56, Is The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sonoco Products Company’s (NYSE:SON) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

