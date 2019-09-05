Analysts See $0.91 EPS for RPM International Inc. (RPM); Highfields Capital Management LP Decreased Its Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Position

Analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report $0.91 EPS on October, 2.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 19.74% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. RPM’s profit would be $118.00M giving it 18.53 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $1.24 EPS previously, RPM International Inc.’s analysts see -26.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $67.45. About 532,347 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM)

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased Mgm Resorts International (MGM) stake by 45.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 1.00M shares as Mgm Resorts International (MGM)’s stock rose 16.18%. The Highfields Capital Management Lp holds 1.20M shares with $30.79 million value, down from 2.20 million last quarter. Mgm Resorts International now has $14.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 10.89M shares traded or 107.82% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 18/04/2018 – MassLive.com: MGM Boston Harbor? URL purchased amid talks of MGM-Wynn Boston Harbor potential deal; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Expands Board Of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q CALL ENDS; 05/04/2018 – $WYNN $MGM MGM Resorts may roll the dice and buy Wynn Resorts @nypost; 26/04/2018 – Genocide Survivor Will Share Story of Forgiveness at Women’s Leadership Conference in Las Vegas; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Ke; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Rev $2.82B; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Other sources told the Post that MGM still has time to change its mind and that no official talks have occurred; 09/05/2018 – Park MGM Officially Takes Its Place On The Las Vegas Strip

Since March 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.07 million activity. Another trade for 380,651 shares valued at $10.59 million was made by Meister Keith A. on Friday, June 21. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Thursday, March 7. SALEM PAUL J had bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32 million on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.32 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 7.35 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 874 are owned by Sun Life. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0.01% or 2.16M shares. Van Eck Assoc accumulated 0.01% or 61,048 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 34,773 shares. 200 are held by Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corp. Charles Schwab Inv Inc stated it has 2.18M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 811,510 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt stated it has 59,196 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The New York-based Gideon Capital Advsr has invested 1.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Bessemer Grp Incorporated owns 1,762 shares. Osborne Prns Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 100,978 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsrs invested in 57,280 shares. Stevens Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.08% or 73,091 shares.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.07 million for 20.82 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. MGM Resorts Intl has $3700 highest and $30 lowest target. $32.40’s average target is 17.90% above currents $27.48 stock price. MGM Resorts Intl had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) rating on Friday, March 22. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $32 target. Credit Suisse initiated MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $30 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) rating on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3100 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.75 billion. The Company’s Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. It has a 33.52 P/E ratio. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products.

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International has $8200 highest and $55 lowest target. $68.50’s average target is 1.56% above currents $67.45 stock price. RPM International had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of RPM in report on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating.