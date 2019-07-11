Analysts See $0.91 EPS for Mercury General (MCY); Nucor (NUE) Shorts Raised By 2.96%

Analysts expect Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report $0.91 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.41% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. MCY’s profit would be $50.37M giving it 17.56 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, Mercury General Corporation’s analysts see 4.60% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $63.92. About 61,812 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 21.02% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) had an increase of 2.96% in short interest. NUE’s SI was 5.25 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.96% from 5.10M shares previously. With 2.94 million avg volume, 2 days are for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)’s short sellers to cover NUE’s short positions. The SI to Nucor Corporation’s float is 1.72%. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 588,407 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 19/04/2018 – Nucor quarterly revenue rises 15.6 pct; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, June 4. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 22. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, June 17. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nucor: Time To Get Greedy – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nucor sees below-consensus Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and ArcelorMittal Jumped 15% or More in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor seeks to hike steel sheet prices another $40/ton – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.29 million activity. Shares for $5.29 million were sold by FERRIOLA JOHN J on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Nucor Corporation shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Commercial Bank Na invested 0.6% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Creative Planning owns 0.01% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 29,910 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 621,839 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Us National Bank De reported 87,657 shares. City holds 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 1,060 shares. Nomura holds 0.01% or 21,427 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.04% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 3.92M shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.1% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 144,424 shares. North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). First Trust L P has 0.13% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Gateway Advisers Ltd holds 0.03% or 49,748 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Mgmt invested in 7,433 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Limited has invested 0.03% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Raymond James Trust Na owns 0.03% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 9,823 shares.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.40 billion. It operates in three divisions: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. It has a 6.79 P/E ratio. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Mercury General Corporation shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.76 million shares or 10.33% less from 26.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One has 0% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 17,120 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 46,584 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Indexiq Ltd holds 31,381 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0% stake. M&R Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 44,996 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 16,496 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 37,926 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 5,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,020 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 30,210 shares. Hanson Doremus Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). 4,563 were reported by Roundview Ltd Liability Corporation. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Co owns 116,696 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $25,430 activity. 500 shares valued at $25,430 were bought by Braunegg George Gwyer on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mercury General Corporation’s (NYSE:MCY) 4.1% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A Return On Equity Of 10%, Has Mercury General Corporation’s (NYSE:MCY) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Mercury General Corporation (MCY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Mercury Insurance is a ‘Best Auto Insurance Company’ for 2019, According to Insure.com – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q1 2019: Mercury General – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. The firm also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. It has a 20.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.