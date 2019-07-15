Analysts See $0.91 EPS for MarineMax, Inc. (HZO); 0 Bullish Analysts Covering AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $90 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by UBS. See AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $84.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Underperformer New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $90 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $90 Maintain

23/01/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $97 New Target: $91 Reinitiate

Analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report $0.91 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 15.19% from last quarter’s $0.79 EPS. HZO’s profit would be $20.78M giving it 4.63 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, MarineMax, Inc.’s analysts see 295.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 6,205 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 31.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – MarineMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q Rev $270.6M; 31/05/2018 – MarineMax Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 6; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – RAISING ITS ANNUAL FISCAL 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR FULLY TAXED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO RANGE FROM $1.44 TO $1.50; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 3% Position in MarineMax; 23/04/2018 – DJ MarineMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HZO); 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.01, from 2.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MarineMax, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.06 million shares or 1.15% more from 21.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 377,334 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 37,989 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 0.01% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 5,627 shares. Sei Invests Com holds 0% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 9,819 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 112,344 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has 1,459 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 127,585 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invesco accumulated 204,003 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Com invested in 0% or 61,214 shares. Numerixs Invest holds 0.02% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 15,675 shares. Fmr Limited Co holds 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) or 100 shares. Synovus invested in 0% or 239 shares. Advent Cap Mngmt De holds 0% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 6,835 shares.

More notable recent MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$16.49, Is It Time To Put MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MarineMax, Inc. (HZO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MarineMax acquisres Fraser Yachts Group – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Play by Play: Nautilus (NYSE: $NLS) Names New CEO and Millennial eSports (TSXV: $GAME.V) to Conduct a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $385.06 million. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. It has a 10.04 P/E ratio. The firm also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment.

Among 2 analysts covering MarineMax (NYSE:HZO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MarineMax had 4 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy” on Friday, February 1. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AbbVie Acquires Mavupharma For Undisclosed Amount – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “If You Like AbbVie, You Should Be Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Allergan a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: CytomX Therapeutics Validated By AbbVie Decision – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold AbbVie Inc. shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Co Il, Illinois-based fund reported 778,497 shares. Optimum Invest holds 0.98% or 37,171 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Ltd has 0.43% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 11,747 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has invested 0.76% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Avalon holds 236,619 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Limited Com has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 157,508 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. American Century Cos Inc accumulated 1.59M shares. Mengis Mngmt has 10,975 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Victory has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stifel Corporation holds 0.51% or 2.25 million shares. Granite Investment Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Nebraska-based First State Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc reported 3.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Boys Arnold Comm Inc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 34,519 shares.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $104.68 billion. The firm offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It has a 20.17 P/E ratio. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants.

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.81. About 784,256 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection