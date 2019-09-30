Analysts See $0.91 EPS for Exxon Mobil (XOM); Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA) Shorts Raised By 47.55%

Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report $0.91 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.55 EPS change or 37.67% from last quarter’s $1.46 EPS. XOM’s profit would be $3.85B giving it 19.41 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, Exxon Mobil Corporation’s analysts see 24.66% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 7.01 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA) had an increase of 47.55% in short interest. SNNA’s SI was 1.10M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 47.55% from 742,800 shares previously. With 189,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s short sellers to cover SNNA’s short positions. The SI to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 5.47%. The stock increased 77.50% or $0.0882 during the last trading session, reaching $0.202. About 37.00M shares traded or 2807.93% up from the average. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) has declined 94.73% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 94.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SNNA News: 12/03/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Trial to Enroll Approximately 30 Patients With Atopic Dermatitis; 15/03/2018 – Sienna Biopharma: Pipeline Includes Five Clinical-Stage Programs; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Sienna Senior Living 1Q EPS C$0.18; 22/03/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Appoints Caroline Van Hove as Chief Commercial Officer; 21/03/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Appoints John W. Smither as Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Appoints Caroline Van Hove as Chief Comml Officer; 28/03/2018 – Sienna Senior Living Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Ten High-Quality Retirement Residences In Ontario; 15/03/2018 – GBL’S SIENNA CAP. TO INVEST EU250M ALONGSIDE KKR IN FLORA FOOD; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 16/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to Present SNA-125 Pre-Clinical Psoriasis Data as Late-Breaker at the International Investigative De

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold Exxon Mobil Corporation shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 28,971 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 33,611 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability invested in 42,236 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Twin Management accumulated 1.09% or 204,827 shares. Camarda Advsrs Lc holds 0.3% or 2,022 shares in its portfolio. 13,305 are held by Wealthquest. Laurion Mgmt L P stated it has 25,857 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 76,484 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 17,741 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 24 shares. Korea Invest has 2.94 million shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 74,308 shares. Moreover, Holderness Invests Communications has 1.68% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Grassi Investment Mgmt holds 32,701 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 14.89% above currents $70.65 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 23.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces natural gas and crude oil in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. The company has market cap of $298.95 billion. The firm operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical divisions. It has a 17.03 P/E ratio. It also makes petroleum products; makes and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

