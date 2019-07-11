Analysts See $0.91 EPS for BCE Inc. (BCE); Oberweis Asset Management Lifted Its W&T Offshore (WTI) Position

Analysts expect BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) to report $0.91 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 5.81% from last quarter’s $0.86 EPS. T_BCE’s profit would be $817.90M giving it 16.60 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, BCE Inc.’s analysts see 18.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 1.30 million shares traded. BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) stake by 119.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 61,900 shares as W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)'s stock declined 0.61%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 113,600 shares with $784,000 value, up from 51,700 last quarter. W&T Offshore Inc. now has $641.34 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 2.23M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 38.34% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.77% the S&P500.

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television services to residential, business, and wholesale clients in Canada. The company has market cap of $54.32 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. It has a 18.95 P/E ratio. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications services and products.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) stake by 19,600 shares to 86,363 valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hersha Hospitality Trust stake by 20,600 shares and now owns 47,820 shares. Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Company holds 42,875 shares. State Street reported 4.24 million shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.01% or 96,683 shares. 214,902 are held by Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 36,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Impact Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Vanguard Gru reported 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). D E Shaw Communication has invested 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 8,233 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.19% or 596,400 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 179,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $188,520 activity. Stanley B Frank had bought 10,000 shares worth $65,070 on Wednesday, March 20. 7,000 shares were bought by Ghauri Shahid, worth $42,070 on Friday, March 15. BOULET VIRGINIA had bought 7,000 shares worth $30,380 on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $51,000 was made by KATZ STUART B on Tuesday, May 7.