Analysts See $0.90 EPS for WSFS Financial (WSFS); Brady (BRC) Sentiment Is 1.22

Brady Corp (BRC) investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q2. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio has no change, as only 82 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 67 reduced and sold their stakes in Brady Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 41.26 million shares, down from 41.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Brady Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 50 Increased: 57 New Position: 25.

Analysts expect WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report $0.90 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 6.25% from last quarter’s $0.96 EPS. WSFS’s profit would be $47.84 million giving it 11.87 P/E if the $0.90 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, WSFS Financial Corporation’s analysts see 2.27% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 70,149 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP

More notable recent Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Brady Corporation’s (NYSE:BRC) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Brady Corporation’s (NYSE:BRC) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brady Corporation increases its dividend to shareholders for the 34th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Brady Corp. (BRC) Reports Q4 EPS of 68c, Offers FY20 Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brady Corporation (BRC) CEO Michael Nauman on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. It has a 21.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients in hospitals; and custom wristbands for use in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as theme parks, concerts, and festivals.

The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 53,789 shares traded. Brady Corporation (BRC) has risen 38.87% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP BRC.N SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED CLASS A COMMON SHARE FROM $1.95 TO $2.00; 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corp Declares Dividend of 20.75c; 24/05/2018 – TAKKT BUYS TO BUY RUNELANDHS FORSALJNINGS FROM BRADY CORP; 26/04/2018 – Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call; 16/04/2018 – Brady Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Brady Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp 3Q EPS 49c; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp Narrows 2018 View To EPS $1.95-EPS $2.00

Central Securities Corp holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation for 280,000 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owns 1.28 million shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ariel Investments Llc has 0.69% invested in the company for 1.11 million shares. The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.51% in the stock. Burney Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 167,011 shares.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding firm for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. It operates through three divisions: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It has a 14.23 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Selects Elizabeth L. Wager to Lead Investor Relations in Newly Created Role – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Announces the Formation of a Capital Markets Group – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does WSFS Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WSFS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Wells Fargo rebound comes amid Citizens slide. Here’s who dominates Philadelphia’s banking scene. – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.79, from 2.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold WSFS Financial Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 41.40 million shares or 2.99% more from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,170 were reported by Tower Research Ltd (Trc). 15,536 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 5,376 shares. Corbyn Invest Management Md holds 0.53% or 36,726 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 13,144 shares. 49,047 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman And. 5,118 were reported by Glenmede Na. State Street reported 1.40 million shares. Tiedemann owns 16,170 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 6,233 shares or 0% of the stock. 17,500 are held by Hennessy Advisors. Swift Run Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.21% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Fincl Architects holds 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) or 1,062 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Voya Investment Management Llc holds 462,795 shares.