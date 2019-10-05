Analysts See $0.90 EPS for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST); Suvretta Capital Management Has Cut Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 39.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 141,100 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Suvretta Capital Management Llc holds 212,223 shares with $42.30 million value, down from 353,323 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $45.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $172.82. About 1.27 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN

Analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to report $0.90 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.10% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. ST’s profit would be $145.01M giving it 13.46 P/E if the $0.90 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s analysts see -3.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 408,086 shares traded. Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has declined 12.07% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ST News: 24/04/2018 – SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC ST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $3.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Brave Warrior Adds Nielsen Holdings, Exits Sensata: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC ST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.57 TO $3.73; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL VALVES BUSINESS TO PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL CO; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies 1Q EPS 52c; 17/04/2018 Neuberger Berman International Equity Adds Sensata Technologies; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $3.475B-$3.575B

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells sensors and controls. The company has market cap of $7.81 billion. It operates in two divisions, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It has a 14.22 P/E ratio. The Performance Sensing segment makes pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles ; and systems that address safety and environmental concerns.

Investors sentiment is 0 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 0 investors sold Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 164,002 shares or 100.00% more from 82,000 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bancshares owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Markel holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) for 82,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sensata Technologies has $57 highest and $4400 lowest target. $50.33’s average target is 3.86% above currents $48.46 stock price. Sensata Technologies had 5 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent holds 0.07% or 18,358 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 487 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Limited Partnership owns 70,698 shares. Family Firm stated it has 1,169 shares. 300 are held by Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,584 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Security Tru Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,635 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Coastline Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,330 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America owns 19,682 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 2,207 shares. Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 1,500 shares. Epoch Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 224,672 shares. 10,496 were reported by Tower Bridge Advsr.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity. Another trade for 525 shares valued at $100,546 was bought by Scanlon Jennifer F..

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $723.07M for 15.65 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased Sea Ltd stake by 660,040 shares to 1.23M valued at $40.72 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) stake by 246,682 shares and now owns 640,000 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was raised too.