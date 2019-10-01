Analysts See $0.90 EPS for Encompass Health (EHC); At&t (T)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Analysts expect Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) to report $0.90 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.10% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. EHC’s profit would be $88.79M giving it 17.50 P/E if the $0.90 EPS is correct. After having $1.08 EPS previously, Encompass Health Corporation’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $62.99. About 832,001 shares traded or 28.83% up from the average. Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) has declined 13.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical EHC News: 23/03/2018 – Encompass Health announces annual stockholder meeting date; 16/05/2018 – Encompass Health announces sponsorship of national Together To End Stroke® campaign beginning 2019; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 81C; 15/03/2018 – Encompass Health Sees Deal Closing in 2Q; 15/03/2018 – Encompass Health Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Camellia Healthcare; 13/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP – SEES 2018 MAINTENANCE CAPEX $130 MLN TO $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP EHC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Encompass Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 12/03/2018 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH – CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO START IN FALL 2018 WITH PATIENT CARE BEGINNING IN FALL 2019; 26/04/2018 – EHC SEES FY ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $3.30-$3.45, SAW $3.25-$3.40

At&t Inc (T) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 785 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 590 decreased and sold equity positions in At&t Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 3.52 billion shares, up from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding At&t Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 65 to 82 for an increase of 17. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 538 Increased: 664 New Position: 121.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility and home post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.21 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. It has a 20.25 P/E ratio. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Among 4 analysts covering Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Encompass Health Corporation has $7500 highest and $7000 lowest target. $71.75’s average target is 13.91% above currents $62.99 stock price. Encompass Health Corporation had 7 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7500 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Barclays Capital upgraded Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) rating on Thursday, May 30. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $7000 target.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 18.05 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Strategic Relationship; 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Lawyer Grills Star U.S. Witness on Data Tinkering in Study

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc holds 17.84% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. for 2.43 million shares. Qv Investors Inc. owns 3.81 million shares or 17.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mediatel Partners has 11.29% invested in the company for 935,304 shares. The New Jersey-based Credit Capital Investments Llc has invested 7.56% in the stock. Community Bank Of Raymore, a Missouri-based fund reported 612,574 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.97 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.