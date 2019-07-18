Analysts See $-0.90 EPS for Dermira, Inc. (DERM); Constellation Brands (STZ) Shorts Lowered By 11.32%

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) had a decrease of 11.32% in short interest. STZ’s SI was 4.52M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.32% from 5.10 million shares previously. With 2.25M avg volume, 2 days are for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)’s short sellers to cover STZ’s short positions. The SI to Constellation Brands Inc’s float is 2.86%. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $201. About 204,751 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines

Analysts expect Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) to report $-0.90 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 57.89% from last quarter’s $-0.57 EPS. After having $-1.49 EPS previously, Dermira, Inc.’s analysts see -39.60% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 211,021 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 11.27% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – DATA ADDED INCLUDES PHARMACOKINETIC STUDIES DEMONSTRATING NEGLIGIBLE TO LOW TRANSFER OF CIMZIA THROUGH PLACENTA; 27/04/2018 – UCB REPORTS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEG; 08/05/2018 – Dermira Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC – LEBRIKIZUMAB PHASE 2B STUDY ENROLLING PATIENTS, DATA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA LABEL UPDATE MARKS MAJOR ADVANCE FOR WOMEN OF CHILDBEARING AGE WITH CHRONIC INFLAMMATORY DISEASE IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 TOTAL GAAP OPER EXPENSES $250M-$270M; 10/04/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEGOL) IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 05/03/2018 Dermira Trading Activity Surges to More Than 250 Times Average

Among 8 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Constellation Brands had 16 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 11. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $38.49 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 15.94 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

Among 7 analysts covering Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Dermira had 17 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, March 18. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of DERM in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) rating on Friday, March 15. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $13 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Monday, March 25. The stock of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Leerink Swann.

