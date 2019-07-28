Analysts See $-0.90 EPS for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER); LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON ORDINAR (LVMHF) Shorts Increased By 2.78%

LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:LVMHF) had an increase of 2.78% in short interest. LVMHF’s SI was 125,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.78% from 122,200 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 70 days are for LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:LVMHF)’s short sellers to cover LVMHF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.84% or $11.87 during the last trading session, reaching $429.26. About 355 shares traded. LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne (OTCMKTS:LVMHF) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to report $-0.90 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 40.63% from last quarter’s $-0.64 EPS. After having $-0.79 EPS previously, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see 13.92% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 90,745 shares traded. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) has risen 22.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ACER News: 08/05/2018 – Acer Reports Consolidated Revenues for April at NT$16.27 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Acer Inc. Apr Rev NT$16.28B Vs NT$14.43B; 09/04/2018 – ACER 1Q PRELIM CONSOLIDATED REV. FOR 1Q NT$54.77B; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 09/05/2018 – Acer Inc 1Q Net NT$708M; 23/05/2018 – Acer to release its new Google Chrome laptops in US, sources say; 09/04/2018 – Acer Inc. Mar Rev NT$22.64B Vs NT$22.33B; 21/03/2018 – ACER FY NET INCOME NT$2.82B; 21/03/2018 – Acer Reports Fiscal 2017 Results; 09/04/2018 – Acer Reports Consolidated Revenues for March at NT$22.64 Billion

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $217.09 billion. The firm operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. It has a 30.91 P/E ratio. The firm offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the MoÃ«t & Chandon, Dom PÃ©rignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, ChÃ¢teau dÂ’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, and Ao Yun brands.

Among 2 analysts covering Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acer Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Raymond James.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $28.75 million. The firm offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease . It currently has negative earnings. It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD).