Analysts See $0.89 EPS for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO); Last Week Antero Midstream (AM) Analysts

Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report $0.89 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 8.25% from last quarter’s $0.97 EPS. VNO’s profit would be $169.82M giving it 17.66 P/E if the $0.89 EPS is correct. After having $0.91 EPS previously, Vornado Realty Trust’s analysts see -2.20% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $62.87. About 546,800 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2

Among 4 analysts covering Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Antero Midstream has $1500 highest and $900 lowest target. $12.20’s average target is 73.05% above currents $7.05 stock price. Antero Midstream had 7 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Friday, August 2. The stock of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 28 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform”. Mitsubishi UFJ downgraded Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) on Friday, August 2 to “Neutral” rating. See Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $15.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Mitsubishi UFJ Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $11.0000 Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Reinstates

16/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform Downgrade

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vornado: Management’s Motives Are Not Convincing – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Pay A 1.0% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Vornado Realty Trust’s (NYSE:VNO) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate Vornado Realty Trust’s (NYSE:VNO) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:VNO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Vornado Realty Trust is a preeminent owner, manager and developer of office and retail assets. The company has market cap of $12.00 billion. Vornado??s portfolio is concentrated in the nation??s key market ?? New York City ?? along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. It has a 4.18 P/E ratio. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy.

Among 2 analysts covering Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vornado Realty has $73 highest and $7300 lowest target. $73’s average target is 16.11% above currents $62.87 stock price. Vornado Realty had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold Vornado Realty Trust shares while 115 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.89 million shares or 1.60% more from 142.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Deltec Asset Lc accumulated 6,655 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.04% or 136,490 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0% or 13,050 shares in its portfolio. Fund Sa holds 0.03% or 44,100 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co owns 1,490 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Eii Capital Mgmt has 17,100 shares. Conning Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 564,827 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0.13% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). M&T National Bank Corporation invested in 9,771 shares or 0% of the stock. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 413,449 shares. Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 82,560 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 2.21M shares traded. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 52.65% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company has market cap of $3.58 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. It has a 17.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, and 24-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.98, from 0.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Antero Midstream Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.25 million shares or 64.18% more from 1.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.93M shares stake. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 317,889 shares.

More notable recent Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: My Next Dividend Stock Purchase – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Investing In W.R. Grace Makes Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackBerry: The Great Leveler Has Arrived – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Like Holly Energy Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mining For Gold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.